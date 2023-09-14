We typically share videos shot at the Nürburgring with camouflaged prototypes of future road-going models but this one is quite different and perhaps even more entertaining. Not only does it feature two Formula 1 cars but also a four-time F1 champion as well as a 13-time Grand Prix winner. Sebastian Vettel was reunited with his RB7, Red Bull Racing's championship-winning car from 2011 when the team secured both the drivers’ and constructors' titles.

As for David Coulthard, he got behind the wheel of the RB8 used by Red Bull Racing in the 2012 season when Vettel grabbed another title while the team was yet again first in the constructors’ championship. The Scottish driver is a former Red Bull driver himself, having raced for the team from 2005 through 2008 when he retired from F1 at the end of that season.

Those of you expecting to see a full lap of the Nürburgring at full throttle are in for a disappointment because the ex-F1 drivers didn't push the cars to their maximum potential. In addition, we can see the Red Bull duo being escorted by a previous-generation BMW M4 Coupe serving as the safety car. Nevertheless, it's a joy to watch the masters at work as they drive an F1 car on one of the most difficult circuits in the world. The soundtrack is a bonus since it reminds us of the V8 era that sadly ended after the 2013 season.

It should be mentioned that 36-year-old Sebastian Vettel recently told Sky News he is not completely ruling out an F1 comeback after his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. After all, if Lewis Hamilton (38 years old) and Fernando Alonso (42 years old) are still competitive in 2023, why shouldn't the younger driver and winner of 53 F1 races return?