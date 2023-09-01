With a price of $118,700, the BMW M3 CS isn’t exactly cheap. But bear in mind this is one of the fastest and most exclusive sedans in the world, only fewer than 2,000 units of which will be produced. BMW is so proud of its super sedan that it even took it to the Nurburgring recently for a few laps around the legendary track and produced an onboard video showing the fastest lap from the cabin.

As announced earlier this week, the M3 CS lapped the 14.2-mile Nordschleife section of the circuit in 7 minutes 28.76 seconds. This is a decent result considering the vehicle tips the scales at around 3,891 pounds. Also, it makes the M3 CS faster on the Green Hell than vehicles such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV and, more notably, the M5 Competition. The last time we saw the M5 CS on the track, it registered a time of 7:29.57 minutes.

We’ve seen the M3 CS in action before and we know it is also mighty quick off the line. In fact, it is quicker than what BMW advertises a recent video showed the 0 to 62 miles per hour acceleration takes 3.2 seconds compared to 3.4 seconds listed from the automaker. Also, the sedan does the 0-124 mph sprint in 10.37 seconds beating the official 11.1-second time provided by BMW. Last but not least, the quarter-mile run takes 10.86 seconds.

Those are all pretty impressive numbers – how are they possible considering the vehicle’s relatively high weight? Well, for starters, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine under the hood of the M3 CS produces 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That power reaches all four wheels exclusively through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Last but not least, optional carbon-ceramic brakes provide better stopping power while traction is improved thanks to 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

This wasn’t the only M model BMW brought to the Nurburgring recently. The M2 set a new record for the fastest compact car on the track, while the automaker also hinted about a potentially faster M4 version, which we believe is the M4 CS.