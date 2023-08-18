This year, Formula 1 will hit the famous Las Vegas Strip for the first time. Excitement is already building around the late-night November street race. Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez and Team Principal Christian Horner recently visited the city in a new promotional video that playfully pays homage to the city.

Perez and Horner meet in an elevator where Perez has to recount his previous evening, an evening in which his RB7 F1 car ended up on top of a casino. A night of gambling got out of hand when off-road racer Bryce Menzies stepped up to the roulette table, and the pair then stepped in their respective race cars.

Gallery: Red Bull Ford Powertrains

16 Photos

The two hit the dirt for some racing before Perez was back in Vegas and rocketing down the strip, but he wouldn’t escape the city’s magical grasp. He lost his car in a cloud of smoke when magician Mat Franco made it disappear. Franco was one of several cameos in the video that included Emelia Hartford, the Blue Man Group, and Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton.

The video ends with a shot of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 KR peeling away, a reminder of the race team’s new partnership with the American automaker. The two announced earlier this year that they would develop the team’s next-generation hybrid power units for the 2026 rules. Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri will use the engines until at least 2030.

Las Vegas will host its first Formula 1 Grand Prix this year as the sport expands its presence in the United States. Last year, the sport added Miami to its roster of tracks, giving the US three races this year. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 18 before the final race on November 26 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez currently sits second in the F1 World Championship with 189 points. Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen leads the field with 314 points. The pairing’s performance this season has the team firmly in first place ahead of second-place Mercedes, which trails Red Bull by over 250 points. Aston Martin sits in third with 196 points.

F1 racing returns later this month after the summer shutdown. The next race is the Dutch Grand Prix on August 27.