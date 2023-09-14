At the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, Ford highlighted the all-new Mustang ownership experiences coming in 2024. These experiences include events with professional instruction from the Ford Performance Racing School and information on online and in-person events for Mustang owners to interact.

Additionally, Ford shared more information about the Mustang GTD’s Drag Reduction System. The DRS includes the GTD’s reconfigurable rear wing and special underbody flaps to optimize airflow for speed and grip.

Mustang Owner Experiences

Ford will collaborate with the Ford Performance Racing School to introduce the Dark Horse Track Attack program at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This hands-on track instruction and driving experience is specially tailored for Mustang Dark Horse owners, featuring a 3:1 instructor-to-attendee ratio. Participants will receive personalized training on the skid pad, autocross, and the speedway itself. The program also includes classroom sessions and lead-follow lapping on the track, culminating in a hot lap with instructors.

Registration for the Dark Horse Track Attack program opens in January 2024 and is free for all Mustang Dark Horse owners. The Mustang Dark Horse, boasting a potent 5.0-liter V8 engine, represents Ford's most track-capable street-legal Mustang to date.

Ford also plans to host destination driving events at the Ford Performance Racing School for Mustang EcoBoost and GT owners, expanding the track instruction offerings. A new digital portal will also provide an online space for Mustang enthusiasts to learn, engage, and interact with fellow enthusiasts, while cross-country events will create in-person opportunities for Mustang owners to connect.

Mustang GTD Drag Reduction System

The Mustang GTD's aerodynamic performance is centered around its Drag Reduction System (DRS), featuring a hydraulic mechanism that adjusts the rear wing's angle and activates front flaps. This system optimizes airflow for speed and downforce for grip, adapting to various performance conditions. Greg Goodall, the chief program engineer for the Mustang GTD, emphasizes that every aspect of the car's body, including vents and openings, serves a functional purpose, directing air for cooling, aerodynamics, and downforce.

During sharp turns where grip is paramount, the DRS closes the main wing element and flap to create an integrated airfoil, enhancing rear downforce to improve stability through corners without sacrificing speed. Simultaneously, the car's front underbody is designed like a keel, aiding in the efficient evacuation of air through the front wheel wells and large fender louvers. This air management creates a region of lower pressure that acts like suction, contributing to the car's stability. Overall, the Mustang GTD's aerodynamic features work in harmony to enhance its performance, ensuring it handles varying conditions with speed and grip.