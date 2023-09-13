Gracing the scene at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show is the next-generation GMC Acadia. Launching as a 2024 model, the SUV is larger in every aspect compared to the outgoing model. This means more space inside for people and cargo, and it also packs updated technology with more power under the hood.

While the GMC Acadia is new for 2024, some of the changes will be familiar to General Motors fans. Sharing its bones with the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse that debuted in July, it features the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder under the hood, rated at 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque for all Acadia trims. It's the only engine offered, and it powers either the front wheels or all four through an eight-speed automatic transmission. At this time, there's no electrification in sight be it fully electric or hybrid power.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Acadia

2024 GMC Acadia Denali
17 Photos
2024 GMC Acadia Denali 2024 GMC Acadia Denali 2024 GMC Acadia Denali 2024 GMC Acadia Denali 2024 GMC Acadia Denali 2024 GMC Acadia Denali 2024 GMC Acadia Denali

The new engine is certainly a focal point for the next-gen Acadia, but the biggest news (figuratively and literally) could be the larger body. It's 10.6 inches longer and 3.6 inches taller versus the 2023 model, and while that doesn't seem like much on paper, it brings the Acadia surprisingly close to its beefy GMC Yukon sibling in stature. Inside the cabin, that translates to a significant increase in space – 80 percent more storage behind the third-row seat and a 36 percent increase in the second row, according to GMC.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.

More Debuts From The Detroit Auto Show:

2024 jeep gladiator debuts grille aev pack 2024 Jeep Gladiator Debuts With New Grille, AEV Packs With 35-Inch Tires
2024 ford f150 debut details 2024 Ford F-150 Debuts: Fresh Face, Pro Access Tailgate, More Standard Tech

Source: GMC

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com