Gracing the scene at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show is the next-generation GMC Acadia. Launching as a 2024 model, the SUV is larger in every aspect compared to the outgoing model. This means more space inside for people and cargo, and it also packs updated technology with more power under the hood.

While the GMC Acadia is new for 2024, some of the changes will be familiar to General Motors fans. Sharing its bones with the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse that debuted in July, it features the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder under the hood, rated at 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque for all Acadia trims. It's the only engine offered, and it powers either the front wheels or all four through an eight-speed automatic transmission. At this time, there's no electrification in sight be it fully electric or hybrid power.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Acadia

17 Photos

The new engine is certainly a focal point for the next-gen Acadia, but the biggest news (figuratively and literally) could be the larger body. It's 10.6 inches longer and 3.6 inches taller versus the 2023 model, and while that doesn't seem like much on paper, it brings the Acadia surprisingly close to its beefy GMC Yukon sibling in stature. Inside the cabin, that translates to a significant increase in space – 80 percent more storage behind the third-row seat and a 36 percent increase in the second row, according to GMC.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.