A new spy video gets up close to the refreshed Kia Carnival. The test vehicle wears lots of camouflage and cladding, but many of the important bits are still visible through the mesh, with the vehicle gaining new design details inspired by other recent model launches.

The refreshed Carnival features a completely refreshed face with vertical headlights, restyled daytime running lights, and a new grille. The vertical motif is visible at the back with the new taillights that has an integrated turn signal. The C-pillar garnish remains and looks unchanged from the current accents; however, the van is wearing wheels with a new square design.

Gallery: Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos

28 Photos

The video shows off the Kia’s cabin, but someone covered up the dashboard, instrument panel, and steering wheel. The passenger space should feature new screens, including one for the HVAC controls, while the rest of the interior appears unchanged, including the center console and rear seats.

A peek underneath the vehicle reveals a bright orange cable, hinting at a hybrid powertrain under the hood that’s only been rumored so far. The 1.6-liter engine will likely get the electrical assist, but the powertrain might not be available in every market as Kia offers the model in the US with just a V6.

With this update being a mid-cycle refresh, we expect the Carnival’s exclusive 3.5-liter engine to carry over unchanged in America. The engine makes 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, which pairs with the automaker’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Kia hasn’t provided any hints it is making any significant powertrain improvements.

We don’t know how much the updated Carnival will cost, but the 2024 model starts at $34,565 (the price includes the $1,365 destination charge). It’s $100 more expensive than before across every trim, with the top-tier SX Prestige commanding $47,665 to start. The updated Kia could see its price increase even further with the refreshed variant.

We don’t expect the updated Carnival to arrive in the US until the 2025 model year, even though Kia will launch the redesigned model sometime later this year. Kia will likely debut the domestic model before it reveals the one destined for the US, as it has done in the past.