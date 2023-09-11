With the 2023 IAA Mobility held in Munich now in the rearview mirror, we are gradually turning our attention to the next major event. The North American International Auto Show is kicking off this week with the press days scheduled for September 13-14 and will run until the last public day on the 24th of the month. Jeep will be attending NAIAS, and judging by this sole teaser image published on social media, it'll bring an updated Gladiator.

We’d reckon the revisions planned for the midsize pickup aren’t exactly top-secret considering Jeep hasn’t really tried to hide them. By that we mean spy photographers have caught prototypes of the 2024 Gladiator being tested without any sort of camouflage. In addition, the truck's SUV sibling was updated a few months ago when Jeep brought the 2024 Wrangler to the New York Auto Show (NYAS) in early April.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Spy Photos

9 Photos

Expect a slightly smaller iteration of the traditional seven-bar front grille with an all-black finish flanked by discreetly updated turn signals. Jeep is also tweaking the front bumper and taillights but nothing to write home about. There could be some fresh wheel designs on offer taking into account the 2024 Wrangler comes with several new alloys varying in size from 17 to 20 inches and paired with up to 35-inch tires.

Prototypes have been spotted with a revised cabin that appeared to have a larger infotainment. As you may recall, the Wrangler now rocks a 12.3-inch touchscreen and has rectangular center air vents mounted below rather than the round ones flanking the display on the pre-facelift model. The 2024 Gladiator should have the same layout while sticking to the round vents at the corners of the dashboard.

The 2024MY will not include a diesel option since the Gladiator Rubicon FarOut special edition introduced last month was the final iteration of the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel-powered truck. It's limited to 1,000 units at $71,790 (including the $1,795 destination charge) apiece and can be ordered until the end of this month. Those looking for that extra efficiency should know the diesel's indirect replacement is widely believed to take the shape of a 4xe plug-in hybrid but we'll have to wait for an official announcement.

Meanwhile, we already know the 2024 Gladiator is not coming to Europe where Jeep is retiring the pickup altogether with a FarOut Final Edition.