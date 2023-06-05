Considering an updated Jeep Wrangler is coming our way, a refreshed Jeep Gladiator should be no surprise. The two off-roaders have much in common, but we were pleasantly surprised to see Jeep not even trying to hide the Gladiator's mild facelift while out and about. This silver model was caught in a parking lot, giving our photographer plenty of time for some detailed spy shots.

If you recall from the 2024 Wrangler's debut earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, the main exterior update comes with a smaller version of the iconic seven-bar grille. It's easy to see here as the entire grille is black, including the surround. There are also small changes to the front bumper, notably with body lines in the middle. Turn signals lenses are different, and at the rear, you'll find redesigned taillights.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Gladiator Spy Photos

9 Photos

While the outside is wholly exposed, it's a different story for the interior. Swooping in for some close-ups, our photographer was greeted with covers over the entire dash and as well as the driver's seat. This actually confirms that we're definitely looking at a preproduction model as opposed to a one-off mule. And while we can't see anything on the dash, we're reasonably certain there's a larger center touchscreen underneath. The 2024 Wrangler debuted with a 12.3-inch landscape screen, which required a rather substantial redesign of the dash to make it work.

The round climate control vents went away, replaced with small horizontal vents beneath the screen. On the passenger side, the prominent grab handle was repositioned to create a nice, symmetrical horizontal line across the bottom of the dash. If the same changes come to the Gladiator – and there's no reason to think they won't – that would explain the heavy covers for the interior.

The refresh will likely include upgraded tech in the form of the latest Uconnect 5 system and the Trails Offroad digital guide. Powertrain options should carry over unchanged, though the Gladiator could gain some upgraded axle or suspension components.

With the refreshed 2024 Wrangler already official and this Gladiator caught in public without any exterior camouflage, an official debut could happen by the end of summer. In the meantime, check out the latest Rambling About Cars podcast for more off-road discussion.