The days when only lightweight performance cars lapped the Nürburgring are long gone as heavyweight luxobarges are now a common sight on the Green Hell. At 1,825 kilograms (4,023 pounds), BMW's most powerful production car ever is certainly no Lotus or Caterham, but it can still lay down an impressive lap time of the challenging German race track.

Sport Auto's test driver Christian Gebhardt got behind the wheel of the M5 CS and managed to complete a lap of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 29.57 minutes. How does that time stack up against other performance machines from Bavaria? It was not only faster than the M5 Competition (7:35.90) but it also lapped the 'Ring quicker than the M8 Competition (7:32.79). Mind you, we're talking about the same driver in all three cars.

Christian Gebhardt has driven quite a few other BMWs at the Nürburgring in recent years, including the M2 CS (7:42.99), M2 Competition (7:52.36), and the Z4 M40i (7:55.41). The latest video has some juicy parts, including at the 4:24 mark where he seems to be going a tad quicker than recommended.

Jump to 6:28 and you can see the glove box opening, likely because it wasn't closed properly due to the wiring for the dashcam and measurement device. While the M5 CS is doing 137 mph (220 km/h), the driver decides to close the glove box to prevent the document inside from flying around the cabin and potentially ruin his time attack. From 8:00, we can see the super sedan approaching 300 km/h (186 mph).

The high-speed run was done on Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, which come as standard on the M5 CS. The rubber measures 275/35 R20 at the front and 285/35 R20 at the rear for those splashy 20-inch forged wheels with a gold bronze finish.

It's worth mentioning the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S is still faster regardless if we're talking about the 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometer) configuration of the Nürburgring or the longer 12.94-mile (20.83-kilometer) layout. However, that's not a fair comparison since we're talking about different drivers, with AMG development engineer Demian Schaffert lapping the track in 7:23.009 and 7:27.800, respectively.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 trumps them all, but some would argue its record doesn't technically count since the run was done with the optional two-seat configuration available only in select markets.