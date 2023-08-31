It's not too often that we see vans lapping the Nürburgring, but the performance-focused Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX is now under development there. It makes sense for VW to see how the sporty model performs on the famous track.

This Buzz GTX wears the BSVF410E license plate just like the one in earlier spy shots (gallery below). The color and appearance are also identical, which makes us think this is the same vehicle.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX LWB Spy Photos

18 Photos

Compared to the standard ID. Buzz, the GTX has a revised lower fascia. An opening spans the vehicle's width, with a vertical inlet on each end. A trapezoidal grille with a mesh interior is at the bottom of the nose. This one rides on five-spoke wheels with metallic elements along the rim. There are no visible revisions at the back compared to the regular model.

We haven't yet seen the Buzz GTX's full interior. An earlier teaser image shows that it has a steering wheel with red stitching. Presumably, the cabin would also have other aggressive elements to match the improved performance. VW Commercial Vehicles Research and Development boss Kai Gruenitz said the model was getting special exterior colors, unique interior touches, and "some additional features."

The ID. Buzz GTX has two electric motors – one powering each axle. They make a total of 335 horsepower, whereas the base, rear-drive van has 282 hp. The sporty model can hit 62 miles per hour in 6.4 seconds. Battery details aren't yet available.

The Buzz GTX rides on the van's long-wheelbase configuration. It is 9.8 inches longer than the shorter model.

VW is also working on a long-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz with all-wheel drive. It would slot above the rear-drive model but below the GTX.

The ID. Buzz will go on sale in the US in 2024, and the GTX will join the lineup later in the year.

For a closer look at the ID. Buzz, check out the Motor1.com First Look video of the retro-inspired electric van: