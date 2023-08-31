The Rimac Nevera is a very potent electric supercar and is the quickest EV in the world around the Nürburgring. In this video, CarWow gets ahold of the brand's development model and pits it against a tuned Lamborghini Huracan with 1,800 horsepower.

The Nevera features four electric motors – one powering each wheel. This provides a total of 1,914 horsepower and 1,741 pound-feet of torque. It uses a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The official specs say it can reach 60 miles per hour in 1.85 seconds and a top speed of 258 mph. Prices start at $2.4 million.

The Lamborghini comes from the company JM Imports. It overhauls the engine internals and turbocharges the powerplant. There are upgrades to the transmission to handle the additional power.

Three drag races start this video. The Rimac cruises to an easy victory in the first one. The Lamborghini gets a much better start the second time, and the cars are close down the track. The Nevera manages to win, but it's a close finish.

For the third run, the Lambo tuner tweaks the ECU. This results in the closest race yet. The Huracan takes the lead off the line, but the Nevera pulls ahead. The Rimac completes the quarter mile in 8.5 seconds, while the Lamborghini needs 8.7 seconds to cover the distance.

They also do rolling races, but these challenges are more in the Rimac's favor. The Nevera's sophisticated all-wheel-drive system lets it put power down with ease.

A braking test is the final challenge. The results are very, very close, but the lighter Lamborghini manages to stop in a slightly shorter distance than the Nevera.

The Nevera recently lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 5.298 seconds, making it the quickest production EV around the famous track. The Tesla Model S was the previous title holder with a time of 7:25.231.

The Nevera also set a record for production EVs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb by clocking a time of 49.32 seconds.

Rimac plans to build 150 examples of the Nevera. Some of them are even coming to the United States.

