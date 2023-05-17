The Rimac Nevera continues to break records as the electric hypercar had an eventful day on a test track in Germany. It managed to take down no fewer than 23 records on the same day at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility where it made the most out of the 4-kilometer (2.49-mile) straights. Representatives from Dewesoft and RaceLogic were on location to independently verify the times and confirm the car was quicker than advertised.

Fitted with road-legal Michelin Cup 2 R tires, the Nevera managed to hit 60 mph in only 1.74 seconds, thus beating the official time of 1.85 seconds quoted by Rimac. It should be mentioned the sprint was not done from a standstill as the run took into consideration a one-foot rollout. The Croatian marque wishes to point out the surface was not specially prepared for the test.

Rimac Nevera sets 23 records at the Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany

As previously hinted by CEO Mate Rimac on social media, the Nevera has established a new world record for the fastest production vehicle to go from 0 to 249 mph (400 km/h) and then back to 0. It needed 29.94 seconds to get the job done whereas the Koenigsegg Regera took 31.49 seconds to complete the same task back in 2019 at the Råda airfield in Sweden.

Records aside, the Nevera wore a special livery as a nod to the Mate Rimac's very own BMW e-M3, a fully electric 1984 3 Series E30 that set more than a few records in 2012. Fast forward 11 years later, the company's founder is happy to say the new hypercar can hit 249 mph (400 km/h) and return to 0 quicker than a McLaren F1 reaches 217 mph (350 km/h).

Tests Racelogic (seconds) Dewesoft (seconds) 0-60 mph 1.74 1.74 0-100 km/h 1.82 1.81 0-200 km/h 4.42 4.42 0-300 km/h 9.23 9.22 0-400 km/h 21.32 21.31 100-200 km/h 2.59 2.59 200-300 km/h 4.81 4.79 200-250 km/h 2.00 2.00 0-100-0 km/h 4.03 3.99 0-200-0 km/h 8.85 8.86 0-300-0 km/h 15.68 15.70 0-400-0 km/h 29.94 29.93 1/4 mile 8.26 8.25 1/8 mile 5.46 5.44 1/2 mile 12.82 12.83 Standing mile 20.62 20.59 0-100 mph 3.23 3.21 0-120 mph 4.19 4.19 0-130 mph 4.74 4.75 0-250 mph 21.89 21.86 60-130 mph 2.99 2.99 0-200 mph 10.86 10.86

In addition to the 22 records mentioned above, the Rimac Nevera also set a new record for the shortest distance needed to stop from 62 mph (100 km/h). It came to a halt in 29.12 meters (95.53 feet) as measured by Racelogic or 28.96 meters (95 feet) as verified by Dewesoft.