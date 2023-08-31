The Ford Bronco may be one of the most popular off-road products in the American automotive market, but in Europe, it’s a niche model available in very limited numbers. And while the US-spec model is also offered with a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine, on the Old Continent only the less powerful 2.3-liter four-pot and 2.7-liter V6 are sold. Manhart – a German tuning company best known for its work on BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz cars – decided it could pump out a few more horses from the 2.7 EcoBoost and give the Bronco a healthy doze of hardware upgrades.

Manhart calls the vehicle you see depicted in the gallery below the BC 400, of which only 10 units will be assembled. At the heart of the tuned Bronco is a heavily revised version of the 2.7-liter turbo unit, now good for 421 hорsepower and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. These impressive figures require some strategic enhancements, including an intercooler upgrade from Whipple/Ford Racing, aFe cold air intakes, and in-house developed stainless steel downpipes complete with 400-cell catalysts. Of course, there’s a new ECU, harmonizing the mechanical elements into a symphonic masterpiece.

Gallery: Ford Bronco by Manhart

32 Photos

All that power is channeled to a set of new Renegade R7 off-road tires measuring 35x12.5 R22, wrapped around 9.5x22-inch Manhart 12-spoke wheels with matte black finish. The rims hide upgraded Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers on the front axle that clamp down on massive 380x34-millimeter discs.

There’s also a more aggressive exterior that matches the added oomph. Originating from the Bronco Badlands variant, the BC 400 receives fenders finished in a radiant sun yellow hue that replaces the stock black panels. There are contrasting black decals and a modified front bumper, as well as tinted windows. Inside, the seats are covered with Alcantara leather harmoniously blending black and yellow sections.

As a final note, Ford sells the Bronco in Europe in “strictly limited numbers.” In Germany, the off-roader has a starting price of $81,010 (74,500 Euros) for the version with a four-cylinder engine and four doors. The most affordable four-door 2024 Bronco in the United States starts at $47,940.