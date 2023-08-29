The Lotus electric sedan, known until now as the Type 133, has an official name. It’s called the Emeya, and the automaker will reveal it on September 7. The Emeya will be the brand’s third EV after the Evija supercar and Eletre SUV.

The teaser video doesn’t provide a clear look at the car but shows off the sedan’s front- and rear-end lighting signatures. The Emeya features sweeping LED daytime running lights up front and a thin, wide light bar connecting the taillights at the back, which appear tucked into the fascia.

Gallery: Lotus Emeya Teasers

We haven’t seen the sedan’s cabin, but it could borrow styling cues from the Eletre SUV. The SUV features a shelf-like dashboard, with screens tucked into the dash in front of the driver and passenger. The pair bookend a large infotainment screen in the center, which could spill into the sedan.

The new Emeya will ride on Lotus’ Electric Premium Architecture that also underpins the electric Eletre SUV. The sedan should have the same 112.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The pack should provide up to 400 miles of range, with fast-charging capability, taking it from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

The car will likely have a dual-motor configuration and all-wheel drive, with the entry-level variant making around 600 horsepower. A range-topping variant could make more than 900 hp. That kind of power would put it in direct competition with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Emeya will have active aerodynamics, which the teaser highlights. Lotus will corral all that power with a high-tech air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and active roll control.

It’s too early to know how much the Emeya could cost, but it should be cheaper than the Eletre, which is expected to start at around $100,000. Lotus hasn’t released official pricing. The Emeya will likely go on sale sometime next year, and we should get official pricing information closer to its on-sale date. We expect it will start below the six-figure mark and likely tick over $100,000 with the top trim and all the options selected.

We’ll get our first complete look at the Emeya when it debuts on Saturday, September 7. Lotus has big plans with its revamped lineup. While the company only sold 576 cars in 2022, it has 17,000 pre-orders for the Emira and Eletre, with big sales goals set for later in the decade.