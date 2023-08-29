The Saveiro is Volkswagen’s smallest pickup truck and it has been on sale in South America since its original introduction in 1982. Its name derives from a traditional Brazilian fishing boat and for the 2024 model year, the model comes with a new range-topping trim level. There are other improvements too, including a revised front end, more standard equipment, and a more refined engine.

Starting with the exterior, the Saveiro is now a touch more mature with a taller hood, a new grille, and a chrome strip that extends through the headlights. On the sides, there are more muscular wheel arches and additional body protection, while all versions ride on 15-inch wheels. At the back, there’s a new dark treatment for the taillights, as well as a new Saveiro lettering in the center of the hatch. Depending on the trim level, there are five colors available – Oliver Gray (exclusive to Trendline and Extreme) and Moonstone Gray (exclusive to Extreme) in addition to Ninja Black, Sirius Silver, and Crystal White.

Gallery: 2024 VW Saveiro

64 Photos

Speaking of trim levels, there are four grades for the 2024 model year. As standard, each one of them gets rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill assist, and four disc brakes. All models have a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine under the hood with a peak output of 116 horsepower and 116 pound-feet (16.1 kilogram-force meter) of torque. The four-pot is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The 2024 model year introduces a new range-topping trim level for the small truck. The Saveiro Extreme comes with model-specific 15-inch wheels, a piano black emblem on the B-pillar, stickers on the hood and sides, a matte black strip that connects the taillights at the back, and others. Inside, there are leather seats and gray accents on the armrest and door panels.

On the tech side, as standard, the Extreme model has a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, a parking camera, fog lamps, and a tire pressure monitor. Optionally available is a tech package that adds an off-road button activating the hill descent control system.

As a final note, the Saveiro has been on sale in Brazil for 41 years with more than 1.6 million units already delivered to customers. The latest iteration is expected to go on sale later this year.