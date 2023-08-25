The 2023 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf is in full swing and Volkswagen has something else to show besides the T7 California concept. Based on the Ford Ranger’s updated T6 platform, the second-generation Amarok pickup truck has morphed into a nifty camper courtesy of upgrades implemented by Genesis Import GmbH from Schwarzach. It's based on the rugged PanAmericana version and has been fitted with a lifted suspension and BFGoodrich AT tires.

The workhorse manufactured by Ford at its Silverton plant in South Africa has been fitted with a rooftop tent and a hardtop canopy. It also benefits from a 270-degree awning and has swapped out the original wheels in favor of a custom Delta set. The midsize pickup gets extra lights at the front as well as on the roof to illuminate the road ahead during "journeys in Scandinavia" or for traveling to "exotic places."

2023 Volkswagen Amarok camper

6 Photos

VW Commercial Vehicles decided to bring a high-end version of the new Amarok, fitted with matrix LED headlights, LED taillights, and electrically operated front seats. It has a large 12-inch touchscreen, leather seats, and it even has leather on the dashboard. The German automaker goes as far as to say this second-gen Amarok is now a "premium pickup," especially in a higher-end trim as is the case here.

Underneath the hood is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 making 238 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system via a ten-speed automatic transmission.

You can check out the overlanding vehicle and the T7 California concept at the Caravan Salon until September 3. Since we mentioned Ford, the Blue Oval is also there to show off the new Transit Custom Nugget camper.