The lifted pickup scene is flooded with American and Japanese builds, but every now and then, a jacked-up truck emerges from Europe. Granted, the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is not as German as its predecessor. It uses the same revised T6 platform as the latest Ranger and it's actually built by Ford at the Silverton factory in Pretoria, South Africa. Still, it has a VW badge, so it's theoretically a European truck.

The off-road specialists at Delta4x4 have revisited the new Amarok to give it the "Beast 2.0" treatment. The midsize pickup's body now sits 100 millimeters (nearly four inches) higher than the standard model. However, this custom build also happens to have some additional suspension mods to achieve an overall lift of around 150 mm (almost six inches).

Volkswagen Amarok The Beast 2.0 by delta4x4

25 Photos

But wait, there's more. Factor in the meaty 33-inch BF Goodrich tires and the total lift jumps to over 170 mm (almost seven inches) for go-anywhere capabilities. Delta4x4 claims the changes made to the truck allow the Amarok fit even larger 35-inch tires to tackle even tougher terrain.

To make those 305/60R18 tires fit within the body, VW's latest truck boasts polyurethane fender flares increasing width by 60 mm (2.3 in) on each side. The beefier fenders host 18-inch wheels finished in black, as are the side steps. Rounding off the changes is the modified front grille hosting a pair of extra PIAA lights.

If you're wondering how much these goodies cost, Delta4x4 wants €2,600 for the body lift kit, €1,600 for the suspension lift, and €2,900 for the wheels and tires. Fancy those fender flares? That'll be another €1,800. The side steps cost €700 and the additional front lights are €600. Prices do not include installation fees.