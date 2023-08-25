The new Mercedes-AMG C43 made its debut more than a year ago but we are yet to get used to the fact it doesn’t have a six-cylinder engine under the hood. For the 2023 model year, the performance sedan switched to four-cylinder power as opposed to its German rivals – both the BMW M340i and Audi S5 still rely on internal combustion engines with six cylinders. But is that enough to beat the more powerful C43? It’s time to find out.

Throttle House’s latest drag race puts against each other the three mid-range performance cars. Each one of the trio sits below the range-topping models of their respective families, the C63, M3, and RS5. These are still serious machines with a 0 to 60 miles per hour acceleration in less than 5 seconds. But which one of them is the quickest off the line? Let’s find out.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43

20 Photos

But first, the numbers. As mentioned, the C43 has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with an output of 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power reaches all four wheels through a nine-speed multi-speed automatic transmission. The sedan weighs in at 4,092 pounds, which makes it the heaviest of the trio.

From Munich comes the BMW M340i with a 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder turbocharged mill under the hood. It is good for 382 hp and has the same peak torque of 369 lb-ft. The Bimmer tips the scales at 3,951 lbs. Last but not least, the S5 has a 3.0-liter V6 turbo engine with 349 hp and – you guessed it – 369 lb-ft of maximum torque. It weighs 3,924, making it the lightest of the three performance sedans.

Price-wise, the Mercedes is the most expensive with a starting price of $59,900 in the United States, followed by the BMW, which is $300 cheaper for the 2023 model year. The most affordable of the trio is the Audi starting at $56,800 in America. Bear in mind those prices don’t include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.

So, which model will win this drag race? You can give us your predictions in the comments section below and watch the video at the top of this page to find out whether you were right.