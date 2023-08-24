Lexus introduces the new RX F Sport Design package to the United Kingdom. It adds styling touches to make the SUV look more eye-catching. This upgrade takes the cost of the RX 350h to the equivalent of $87,160 (69,125 pounds) and the RX 450h+ to $93,433 (74,100 pounds). Lexus is taking orders for them now, and deliveries begin in October 2023.

The F Sport Design pack includes a mesh grille. The front and rear bumper have dark gray accents. The door mirrors have silver inserts, and the roof rails are black. The 21-inch wheels have a gloss-black finish. Buyers can select between F Sport White and Azure blue exterior colors.

Gallery: Lexus RX F Sport Design Package

The interior comes with the Premium Plus equipment. This includes leather upholstery in Black, Hazel, Ammonite Sand, or Dark Sepia. All of them come with black trim. The ambient lighting provides 64 colors for illuminating the cabin. The front seats have heating and ventilation. The driver's chair has a memory setting.

Motor1.com contacted Lexus about plans to offer the F Sport Design pack in the United States. "2024 RX does not offer the F Sport Design grade in the US," a spokesperson told us.

The 2024 RX in the US has some tweaks over the previous model year. It's available in six versions: Standard, Premium, Premium+, Luxury, F Sport Handling, and F Sport Performance. Cloudburst Gray is available on all trim levels. The shade Copper Crest joins the palette for the F Sport Handling grade.

Buyers have four powertrain choices. The starting point is the 350 with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, making 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet. The 350h has a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 246 hp and 233 lb-ft. The 450h+ uses a plug-in-hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors, producing a total of 304 hp. The 500h uses a hybrid-equipped turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, providing a total of 366 hp and 406 lb-ft.

The 2024 RX350 FWD is the base model, starting at $49,950 after the $1,350 destination fee. The most expensive model is the 450h+ Luxury AWD for $70,080.