The fifth generation Lexus RX debuted in May last year when the Japanese manufacturer released details about three of the SUV’s four powertrains. For the 2024 model year, the luxury model finally gains a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which becomes the RX’s second most powerful engine choice.

The RX 450h+ shares its PHEV setup with the plug-in hybrid NX, which means there’s a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder gas engine under the hood supported by two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. This combo generates a peak output of 304 horsepower (227 kilowatts) giving the electrified luxury SUV a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in an estimated 6.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically governed at 124 mph (200 kph), while a single charge of the battery is enough for 35 miles (56 kilometers) of purely electric range.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus RX

5 Photos

Lexus explains the hybrid SUV is equipped as standard with a Level 1 charging cable for 120-volt outlets. Using the maximum available charging current of 240 volts and “under ideal conditions,” the RX 450h+ can be fully recharged in about two and a half hours with a 6.6-kilowatt onboard charger. As a side note, power from the plug-in hybrid powertrain is distributed to all four wheels.

The new RX 450h+ will be available in eight exterior colors (Eminent White Pearl, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl, and Nightfall Mica) and standard 21-inch 20-spoke wheels. Also part of the standard equipment are interior goodies such as four heated and ventilated power seats, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof, and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system.

All these standard features have their price, though. Going on sale in the United States later this year, the 2024 RX 450h+ starts at $70,080 (including destination fees), which makes it significantly more expensive than the 2023 RX 350h Luxury with a starting price of $58,750.