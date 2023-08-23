A fresh teaser provides a glimpse of the upcoming Volkswagen T7 California camper concept. It debuts on August 24 at the Caravan Salon show in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The image below is a brightened version of the teaser, revealing significantly more details. The van has a two-tone paint scheme that appears silver on top and a red shade on the bottom. The vehicle rides on five-spoke wheels with metallic elements near the rim. An illuminated "California" badge is below the rear license plate. The pop-up roof is raised.

VW calls the vehicle premiering in Düsseldorf a concept. However, the spy photos below show the production version of the new T7 California testing without any camouflage. From what we can see, the two vehicles look almost identical on the outside. Interior differences are possible, though.

VW confirms that the pop-up roof adds 6.5 feet (two meters) of height when deployed. The company also has a new touchscreen control panel inside the van for tweaking things like the thermostat, lights, and cooling box.

Gallery: Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Spy Photos

VW's previous teaser for the T7 California concept confirmed a plug-in-hybrid powertrain for the van but provided no specific details. The eHybrid PHEV for the Multivan T7 might provide a hint of what to expect because the two models share underpinnings. A 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor make a total of 215 horsepower in that vehicle. A 10.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides up to 30 miles of electric range.

The production-spec T7 California will go on sale in Europe in 2024. For reference, the existing California T6.1 starts at the equivalent of $69,060 (63,647.15 euros). We don't expect the new camper to be available in the United States, just like the current version.

VW also plans to build an ID. Buzz California camper sometime after 2025. However, a recent report indicates the company is delaying the vehicle due to weight issues. The camper equipment, like the pop-up roof and kitchenette, allegedly makes the electric motorhome weigh more than 7,716 lbs (3,500 kilograms). European drivers would need a Class C truck driving license rather than the usual Class B certification for standard passenger cars.