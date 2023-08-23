The Kia Soul continues its life in the United States with minimal changes for the 2024 model year. Yes – there is a small price hike but it doesn’t change the model’s philosophy of affordability and practicality. There’s also a new styling package that adds visual upgrades to the already quirky-looking small car.

Starting with the new price, the base 2024 Soul LX starts at $21,315 with a $1,325 destination fee included, which makes it $230 more expensive than the 2023 model. The trim range carries over without changes compared to last year, which means the Soul S sits above the entry-level grade with a price of $23,815. Next is the 2024 Soul GT-Line starting at $24,915 and the range-topping 2024 Soul EX wears a $25,615 price tag.

Trim Price Price w/Destination LX $19,990 $21,315 S $22,490 $23,815 GT-Line $23,590 $24,915 EX $24,290 $25,615

New for the 2024 model year is the so-called EX Designer Package. It comes with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, a combination of cloth and artificial leather seats inside the cabin, and the Umber Interior Color package. In addition, the 2024 Soul receives a new “sleep mode” for vehicles equipped with keyless entry and engine start that activates 40 seconds after locking the vehicle. This feature should prevent hackers from duplicating the smart key frequency and comes after all 2022 Hyundai and Kia models were equipped with an immobilizer.

Regardless of the trim level selected by the customer, each 2024 Soul is powered by the same naturally-aspirated engine. It is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The unit is mated to a continuously variable transmission, which sends the power to the front wheels.

According to data by GoodCarBadCar, sales of the Soul weren’t great last year with 56,740 units delivered to customers. The first seven months of this year don’t look quite optimistic either with 39,870 cars sold. 75,126 Souls were sold in 2021 and 71,772 were sold the prior year.