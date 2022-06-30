Listen to this article

Kia announced the Soul’s simplified lineup for the 2023 model year in May. However, at the time, Kia didn’t provide prices for the rejiggered model. We have that information today, and the 2023 Kia Soul will see another price increase, starting at $21,085 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge unless noted) for the entry-level Soul LX trim.

The 2023 Soul will arrive in one of four trims – LX, S, GT-Line, and EX. The S is a step up from the LX, starting at $23,585. The GT-Line requires a $1,100 premium over the S to start at $25,685. The top-of-the-line EX trim starts at $25,385.

The new pricing for 2023 sees the LX increase in price by $600 over the 2022 Soul LX, while Kia ups its destination fee by $50 from $1,175. In 2021, the entry-level Soul with a manual started at $17,490 before the $1,120 destination charge, for a total starting price of $18,610.

Trim Price Price w/Destination LX $19,790 $21,085 S $22,290 $23,585 GT-Line $23,390 $24,685 EX $24,090 $25,385

The Kia’s ever-increasing price tag coincided with the automaker removing options and features. In 2021, the Soul lost some color choices while Kia made changes to each trim’s content offerings. The following model year saw Kia eliminate the manual gearbox from the lineup, instantly raising the entry-level price.

The Kia Soul is in its third generation, with the current model first going on sale for the 2020 model year. Soul sales have steadily fallen since 2015, and they haven’t recovered. However, sales did tick upward a bit in 2021, but that boost isn’t carrying over into 2022. Kia sold 75,000 Souls in 2021, and it sold just over 22,500 models in 2022.

The updated 2023 Soul lineup will go on sale in mid to late summer. Kia doesn’t provide an exact date when it’ll begin arriving at dealerships. While the 2023 Soul lineup will lose the X-Line and Turbo trims, Kia is spreading their features among the other trims. The 2023 Soul will arrive with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 132 pound-feet (178 newton-meters) of torque.