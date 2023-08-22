Answering a question that no one has ever asked, the folks over at Carwow wanted to find out whether the MG4 XPower can hold a handle to a couple of fully fledged supercars. While the Lamborghini Gallardo and Nissan GT-R need no introduction, the electric hot hatch assembled in China is less known. With 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque from a pair of motor, it's certainly no slouch.

It has all-wheel drive and can hit 62 mph (100 km/) in only 3.8 seconds. However, is that enough to beat the fury of a naturally aspirated V10 convertible or that of a twin-turbo V6 coupe? While the electric motors do deliver the power instantly, the MG4 XPower is heavier (at 1,800 kilograms or 3,968 pounds) than its contenders.

MG4 Electric XPOWER (2023)

8 Photos

Everyone knows EVs are way quicker in a straight line than equivalent ICE cars and MG's most powerful production vehicle ever accentuates the benefits of an electric motor's instant power delivery. The MG4 XPower was substantially quicker off the line in the drag races as well at the start of the subsequent rolling races. The Gallardo and GT-R needed more time to put the power to the wheels. Once that happened, the feisty electric hatch started to lose ground.

In Carwow's unusual showdown, the electric performance hatch won some battles and lost others. It should be mentioned that EVs run out of puff a lot sooner than ICEs, so longer races would've had a different outcome. MG quotes a top speed of just 124 mph (200 km/h) for the MG4 XPower whereas the Gallardo and GT-R will comfortably do over 186 mph (300 km/h).

Rather surprisingly since it's the heaviest car of the trio, the MG won the brake test by needing the shortest distance to come to a full stop. Compared to the regular version, the XPower model has larger brakes at both axles, along with "sports calipers." The SAIC-owned marque claims the potent EV stops from 62 mph (100 km/h) to 0 mph in 33.9 meters (111 feet).