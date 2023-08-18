The Range Rover is a luxury SUV from the get-go but Land Rover has a long tradition of selling limited-run special editions with extra goodies and the finest materials. One relevant and somewhat recent example that springs to mind is the 2016 Holland & Holland of the previous-generation model, complete with a dedicated area in the trunk for two shotguns. The latest RR is still quite new, and yet it has already received a fancier derivative.

Introduced for the 2023 model year, the SV Carmel Edition is back for 2024 and it consolidates its position as the most expensive Range Rover ever. At an eye-watering $370,000, it commands a hefty premium of $25,000 compared to last year's model. It's based on the long-wheelbase version and has a four-seat cabin with a built-in refrigerator and a deployable table.

Gallery: 2024 Land Rover Range Rover SV Carmel Edition

14 Photos

Available for basically Rolls-Royce Cullinan money, the ultimate Range Rover is finished in glossy white featuring highly reflective fine white glass flake particles. As a refresher, last year's namesake special edition came with a satin bronze exterior finish. The 2024 SV Carmel Edition sits on massive 23-inch forged wheels benefitting from a triple-finish diamond-turned dark grey gloss appearance.

Stepping inside the lavish cabin, Land Rover has given the fanciest Range Rover to date Perlino and Deep Garnet semi-aniline two-tone leather upholstery adorned with exclusive embroidery. The limited-run special variant gets Cream Ash Burr veneer, gloss white ceramic accents, along with carpets in pearl oyster. Rounding off the tweaks are the branded illuminated treadplates and embroidered cushions. For your money's worth, the high-end SUV comes bundled with two sets of Titleist golf clubs.

While the 2023MY variant was capped at just 17 examples, Land Rover doesn't say how many 2024MY vehicles it will make. We do know seven of them are going to be sold to invited guests of Range Rover House, an invitation-only event held during the Monterey Car Week. A portion of the proceeds obtained from selling those seven vehicles will be donated to fund the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.