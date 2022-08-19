Listen to this article

Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.

Land Rover designed the SUV solely for the North American market. It plans to produce just 17, and it’s offering them to select clients to start. The SUV receives an exclusive Satin Bronze exterior color, with SV-exclusive 23-inch Diamond Turned wheels finished in Sark Grey Gloss with Satin Bronze inserts.

Inside, the cabin features the SV Signature Suite and a four-seat configuration in the long-wheelbase Range Rover. It has duo-tone Near-Aniline leather Liberty Blue front seats and contrasting Caraway rear ones. Unique touches include SV Bespoke-branded tread plates, Carmel Edition embroidery, and more. The interior also features Gloss White ceramic controls and Satin White ceramic finishers. Rear-seat passengers will get to enjoy an electronically powered Club table, electronically deployable cupholders, and a refrigerator with SV-etched Dartington Crystal glassware.

While the SUV receives a visual upgrade over the standard SV, the powertrain remains unchanged. The model’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hides under the hood, producing 523 horsepower (384 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters) of torque.

The $345,000 price tag does not include the $1,475 destination charge, but there’s no real need to worry about that. Land Rover is offering the limited model exclusively to guests at its Range Rover House first, the automaker’s home base for Monterey Car Week in California. With Land Rover only producing 17, we wouldn’t hold our breath hoping for a chance to buy one.

Two custom club fits at the Titleist Performance Institute are included with the car. Carmel Edition owners will also receive two complete club sets. Land Rover will donate a portion of the proceeds from each vehicle to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Land Rover doesn’t say when the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV Carmel Edition will begin reaching customers.