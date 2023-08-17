The Ford Mustang's official X account (formerly known as Twitter) teased a photo of a pushrod suspension late Wednesday, which suggests it will reveal a new track-focused variant of the pony car on Thursday, August 17. The photo only shows the suspension component with the word Multimatic and a caption that says, "This isn’t progression; it’s reinvention."

Ford already has a stable of high-performance Mustangs, including the Dark Horse, Dark Horse R track car, as well as race-ready GT4 and GT3 models. While it's possible the Multimatic pushrod suspension could be revealed as an option, it is more likely the car is a new track-ready Mustang.

In March, Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted a video of the Mustang GT3 testing at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida. Later he retweeted the video with the caption, “Should we make a road version?” After the tweet, Motor1.com reached out to Ford for confirmation that it planned to develop a road-legal GT3, and a spokesperson for the company responded, saying they didn't have anything to add beyond Farley's tweet.

The Mustang GT3 is more than just a more powerful, race-ready Dark Horse. Starting with a 5.4-liter version of the Coyote V8 built by racing specialist M-Sport, it includes a rear-mounted transaxle and a bespoke short-long arm suspension. It features more aggressive bodywork with flared fenders and a large rear wing. For 2024, Ford Performance will team up with Multimatic Motorsports to race the Mustang GT3 in the IMSA GTD Pro class, which includes the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

As for Multimatic, it is a well-known name in motorsports. It produces dynamic suspension spool-valve (DSSV) dampers for a range of high-performance cars, including models from Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz. Porsche uses DSSV dampers in its 992 GT3 Cup cars and the company makes bespoke pieces for several Formula 1 teams. Most recently, Ford tapped Multimatic to develop the Ford GT, so the two companies have a history together.