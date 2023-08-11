The current Pathfinder is only two years old, so Nissan isn't making any major changes for the 2024 model year – or really, any changes at all. But even still, the Pathfinder is getting a slight price hike that sees an increase for the three-row across trim levels.

The 2024 Pathfinder starts at $35,810 with another $1,335 in mandatory destination fees, bringing the total cost to $37,145. That price is for a base Pathfinder S with two-wheel drive, which previously started at $36,665 for 2023 with the same $1,335 destination fees included. It should also be noted that Nissan increased its destination fee from $1,295 to $1,335 at some point in 2023, which affects '23 and '24 MY Pathfinders.

And it's not just the base trim that sees an increase, as mentioned. Nissan is asking a premium for every Pathfinder from the base S model to the more-rugged Rock Creek.

2023 2024 Nissan Pathfinder S $36,655 (2WD) $38,555 (4WD) $37,145 (2WD) $39,045 (4WD) Nissan Pathfinder SV $39,445 (2WD) $41,375 (4WD) $39,965 (2WD) $41,865 (4WD) Nissan Pathfinder SL $43,075 (2WD) $44,975 (4WD) $43,565 (2WD) $45,465 (4WD) Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek $44,475 (4WD) $44,965 (4WD) Nissan Pathfinder Platinum $49,625 (2WD) $51,525 (4WD) $50,115 (2WD) $52,015 (4WD)

But if you were a fan of the Nissan Pathfinder as it was, the good news here is that nothing changes. The same Safety Shield 360 suite comes standard, and buyers can still add options like a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and Nissan’s Pro Pilot advanced driving assist.

The 3.5-liter V6 engine also carries over untouched, delivering 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque on every model from the base S to the luxurious Platinum trim. The rugged Rock Creek stays in the lineup for 2024, and it has all the same features and the same uprated powertrain as last year, producing 295 hp and 270 lb-ft.

The Pathfinder S, SV, and SL trims have a standard towing capacity of 3,500 pounds with the base V6, while the Rock Creek and Platinum models see that standard figure improve to 6,000 pounds standard. With the right equipment, though, SV and SL models can also tug as much as those two top models.

Want one? The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is already in dealerships.