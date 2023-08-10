Mitsubishi launched a new compact crossover in Indonesia today. It's called the Xforce and has only one powertrain option. Mitsubishi revealed the Xforce's exterior design in July, before the full debut, but it didn't show off the interior until today.

The cabin features a 12.3-inch infotainment display and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The automaker uses a melange fabric padding for the dashboard for the first time. The Xforce has an eight-speaker Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium audio system with tweeters, woofers, and four sound types.

The infotainment display allows smartphone connectivity with WebLink, which projects applications to the larger screen. The screen has multi-widget functionality and is divided into three sections. Passengers can plug in their devices with USB Type-A and Type-C ports or use the front wireless charger.

The Mitsubishi has ample storage space, with the company claiming that you can hide 21 20-ounce (600-milliliter) plastic bottles in the door trims, floor console, and other cubbies. It also has a console box with a drink cooler. In the back, the Xforce has a height-adjustable cargo space floor. The rear storage capacity can grow with the model's 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

Powering Mitsubishi's new crossover is the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 103 horsepower (77 kilowatts) and 103 pound-feet (141 Newton-meters) of torque and pairs with a high-efficiency continuously variable transmission.

While the engine only powers the front wheels, the Xforce does have up to 8.7 inches (222 millimeters) of ground clearance when equipped with the 18-inch wheels. A 21-degree approach and a 35-degree departure angle help increase its rugged capability. The crossover has four drive modes: Normal, Gravel, Mud, and Wet.

The Xforce measures 172.8 inches (4,390 mm) long, 71.2 inches (1,810 mm) wide, and 65.3 inches (1,660 mm) tall, with a 104.3-inch (2,650-mm) wheelbase. The Ford Bronco Sport is 172.2 inches long with a 105.1-inch wheelbase; however, it is taller and wider than Mitsubishi's new model.

The new crossover adopts an evolution of the brand's Dynamic Shield front face. It has the brand's three-diamond emblem with T-shaped headlights and daytime running lights flanking the angular grille. The motif carries over to the LED taillights.

The Xforce will arrive first in Indonesia before launching in other markets. It debuted at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. It'll go on sale in South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Mitsubishi lists the Xforce starting at 382,500,000 Indonesian rupiah ($25,137 at today's exchange rate). However, don’t expect Mitsubishi to bring it to the US.