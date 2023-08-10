Hyundai debuted the Santa Fe XRT Concept as part of the premiere of the new SUV. It takes the standard model and adds loads of equipment for outdoor adventures.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe adopts a boxy exterior appearance that makes the new model look more chiseled than any previous generation.

Hyundai describes the XRT as "a concept model tailored to cater [to] diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts." It uses the Calligraphy trim as a starting point and adds a variety of components. There's a roof rack with a spare tire. A ladder is on the rear. A small storage case is on the side at the rear. The customized SUV wears more rugged tires than the stock vehicle, too. There are black five-spoke wheels.

Unfortunately, Hyundai doesn't provide images or details about the XRT's interior. We don't know whether there are tweaks in there to match the rugged parts on the exterior.

It's also not clear whether Hyundai plans to offer the pieces on the XRT as factory accessories or if the parts are purely just for show on this vehicle.

The new Santa Fe is available with two powertrains in the United States. There's a turbocharged 2.5-liter that makes 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (43.0 kgf·m). It hooks up to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The other choice is a hybrid-assisted turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder producing 178 hp and 195 lb-ft (27.0 kgf·m). The transmission is a six-speed automatic.

The turbocharged 2.5-liter engine gets the Santa Fe to 62 miles per hour in 8.0 seconds and a top speed of 131 mph (210 kph). The hybrid 1.6-liter reaches 62 mph in 9.5 seconds and a maximum velocity of 118 mph.

The Santa Fe will have its full US reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. "We will confirm all of the US market Santa Fe details at that event, along with [a] comprehensive presentation, executive interviews, and related information," a Hyundai spokesperson told Motor1.com.