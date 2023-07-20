The first-gen Kia Sportage came out in 1993, and after three decades during which more than six million units have been sold, the compact crossover is getting a 30th Edition version to mark the important milestone. Introduced at home in South Korea, the "semi-midsize" model as categorized by the company is now a bit fancier for the 2024 model year. It boasts double glazing for all door windows, which should make the cabin noticeably quieter.

It's also safer than before as side airbags for second-row passengers come as standard across the lineup. The Sportage 30th Edition is based on the local Gravity version but with glossy black accents applied to the roof rails, side mirror caps, and door garnish. The front grille and parts of the bumpers also have a dark look, and so do the 18- and 19-inch wheels available for this special edition.

Step inside the two-tone cabin and you'll notice an unusual green and black combination exclusive to the Sportage 30th Edition. The leather upholstery itself is different compared to the regular model by having a new quilting pattern and suede inserts. To highlight the special edition's significance, Kia has also embroidered a 30th logo on the headrests for the front seats.

Aside from introducing the Sportage 30th Edition – which is already on sale in its domestic market – Kia has also created a video (attached below) featuring the original and the current model. In addition, the Kia 360 center in Seoul is temporarily displaying the 1993 and 2021 models side by side along with a digital exhibition of the in-between generations launched in 2004, 2010, and 2015.

It should be mentioned the current Sportage (codenamed NQ5) comes in two sizes, depending on where you live. Europeans have the short-wheelbase model whereas countries such as the United States, Canada, and Australia get the elongated version. It has been the company's best-selling model since 2016 after surpassing the Rio subcompact hatchback/sedan.