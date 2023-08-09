Last November was a big month for off-road vehicles. That’s when Porsche launched the 911 Dakar, and Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Sterrato. Now, the pair are lined up for a series of drag races in a new video to see which is the quickest off-road coupe on the market.

The Lamborghini has the advantage thanks to its powertrain. It packs the model’s naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine. It makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque in the US. The 911 Dakar has a much smaller twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine, which pumps out 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Both automakers heavily modified their models for the rigors of off-road driving. Porsche gave its iconic 911 a 2.0-inch suspension lift that can increase by another 1.2 inches when needed. The Huracan got a more modest 1.7-inch lift and an updated version of the brand’s Integrated Vehicle Dynamics system.

Lamborghini says the Sterrato can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and reach a 162-mph top speed. The Dakar needs the same amount of time to reach 62 mph, but Porsche limits the 911’s top speed to 150 mph.

The first race saw the Lamborghini leave the Porsche behind right from the start, and the 911 failed to close the gap to the Huracan. The Porsche got the better start in the second battle, keeping the Huracan at bay and crossing the finish line first for its only victory.

The third race ended with another Lamborghini win, the coupe completing the race in 11.0 seconds. The 911 needed 11.2 seconds. Things didn’t improve for the 911 Dakar, losing both rolling races. However, it did win the brake test.

The cars demonstrated that they are still quick through the quarter-mile even though they’re designed for off-road fun. The Lamborghini certainly looks the part, with its chunky fender flares, auxiliary lights, and roof rails. The Dakar has a subtler design, but Porsche offers a roof tent and cargo basket to spruce up its aesthetics, along with its retro, two-toned paint scheme.

While the Lamborghini is quicker through the quarter-mile, that extra performance comes at a price. The Huracan Sterrato starts at $278,972 in the US. The 911 Dakar is cheaper with its $223,450 price tag, and it can reach over $270,000 by selecting all the options.

