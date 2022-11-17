Listen to this article

The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is a pricey automobile. It starts at $223,450, which includes the $1,450 destination charge. But we all know Porsche likes to offer as many expensive packs, upgrades, and color choices that can add thousands of dollars to the price tag. The Dakar is no different, with the most expensive model reaching $270,200.

The Rallye Design Package is one of the first and most expensive upgrades available in the configurator. It paints the 911 Dakar in a two-tone White and Gentian Blue, while the interior gets Shark Blue seat belts, Ceramica trim, and black leather seats with perforated Race-Tex centers. It costs $28,470 and limits what other options are available for selection. The pack features rally stripes, red and gold decals, red taillights, and an upper spoiler section painted in White.

The Extended Rallye Design Package, at $3,740, adds Race-Tex and Shark Blue stitching to other areas of the car, including the door-sill guards, fuse box covers, interior mirror panel, air vent slots, and even the owner's manual. There's only one wheel design available in black or white. The $600 Vesuvius Gray wheels are not available with the Rallye Design Pack. However, you can get titanium wheel bolts for $1,800.

Porsche will finish the Dakar's side-view mirror with carbon fiber and high-gloss black for $1,630. Carbon-fiber window trim is $730, and Porsche's Subsecond clock is a $1,120 upgrade. Silver tailpipes are $430 while adding surround-view tech and dashcam capability for $1,420 and $130.

Upgrading the sport seats to leather and matte carbon fiber costs $2,590, with a white tach, fire extinguisher, and ionizer adding $420, $180, and $350 to the final price. And you can't forget the bespoke door sill guards or delivery experience, which are $1,730 and $2,000, respectively. That's $46,750 in options for the new 911.

Go to Porsche's website to build your own. Numerous other configurations are possible, including an endless choice of exterior colors thanks to Porsche's $12,830 Paint to Sample option.

The 911 Dakar features a reworked suspension for more ground clearance – 3.2 inches more than the standard 911 Carrera. The brand's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine is powering the high-riding coupe, making 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts). It can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds while on its way to a 150-mph (241-kph) top speed.

