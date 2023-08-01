Launched in 2017, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has never been a market success for the Munich company. It hasn’t registered many sales to private customers and has mostly been used as an airport and hotel shuttle in some European countries. It shouldn’t come as a surprise then that BMW has plans to discontinue the model later this year.

While nothing is confirmed at this point, BimmerToday reports the 6 Series GT will be dropped from the brand’s range for the 2024 model year. Most likely, this means the somewhat weird-looking grand tourer will remain on the production lines for just a few more months before the 6 Series moniker is retired again. At least for now.

Gallery: 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

39 Photos

Why BMW has taken that decision? The answer is very simple – the demand for it simply does not exist. Just 509 units of the model were sold in Germany last year, which is an absurdly low number, especially considering the fact that the 5 Series family (which shares the same platform and engines) was well into the four figures every single month in 2022. Halfway through 2023, the 6 Series Gran Turismo is the brand’s worst-selling model in the country with just 237 deliveries.

What’s in the future of the 6 Series? For starters, nothing is official for the time being. However, there are rumors that BMW might follow in the footsteps of Mercedes-Benz with the recently launched CLE. Or, simply put, the convertible and coupe versions of the 4 Series and 8 Series could morph into a single new cabriolet and a hardtop model under the 6 Series umbrella.

Back to the 6 Series Gran Turismo, the family-oriented model was refreshed in 2021 when all its engines received some form of electrification. The only available 6 Series GT in the United States was the 640i xDrive which was sold during the 2019 model year. In Europe, 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline and diesel mills were offered with no M model. The 6 Series GT succeeded the similarly-shaped 5 Series Gran Turismo.