The 2024 Mazda3 arrives with a revised trim lineup that adds new grades and loses others. The base price is now $25,335 after the $1,165 destination fee, which is $1,720 more than last year.

The S grade remains the base model, but it's now only available as a sedan. Expanded standard features include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert with rear door alert. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder makes 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

The Select Sport is a new trim that replaces last year's Select grade and is available as a sedan and hatchback. It has keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, a rear armrest with cup holders, and side-mirror-mounted turn signals. The upholstery is black leatherette.

The Preferred grade adds a power moonroof, heated front seats, and an eight-way power driver seat. The cabin is available in black or Greige leatherette.

The Carbon Edition now only comes with all-wheel drive. The trim level also gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a Qi wireless phone charger. This grade only comes in the color Polymetal Gray and red leather upholstery.

The Premium grade is now only available with a six-speed manual with front-wheel drive and the hatchback body. This model also has a Bose 12-speaker stereo, a head-up display, navigation, and an adaptive front lighting system. Inside, there's black or red leather upholstery.

The Turbo grade is gone, and there's now the Carbon Turbo trim. Its turbocharged engine makes 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on 93-octane gasoline, and these models only come with all-wheel drive. On the outside, the body is Zircon Sand Metallic with gloss-black side mirrors. The cabin has a mix of black and terracotta leatherette with red stitching. The infotainment screen measures 10.25 inches, rather than 8.8 inches for the other grades.

The Turbo Premium Plus continues to be the range-topping trim. The sedan's exterior has a rear lip spoiler, and the hatchback gets a roof spoiler and a front air dam. The expanded safety features include Rear Direction Base Safety that includes braking assist while in reverse, traffic jam assist, 360-degree camera system, traffic sign recognition, and auto-dimming rearview mirror. A 12-speaker stereo, navigation, and a head-up display are among the additional amenities.

Mazda lists five premium paint colors. Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Gray Metallic are $595. Polymetal Gray Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Ceramic Metallic are $450.

The table below shows 2024 and 2023 Mazda3 pricing by trim level: