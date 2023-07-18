The Mazda CX-50 – the CX-5’s more rugged and adventure-oriented sibling – enters its second year on the North American market. The 2024 CX-50 debuts today with upgrades to its suspension, as well as new standard or optional equipment across the range. This comes at a higher MSRP compared to the 2023 model year, though.

The most affordable CX-50 money can buy now costs $31,675 (with $1,375 destination included), which makes it significantly more expensive than the base 2023 CX-50 with a price tag of $28,025. However, it is important to note that the brand no longer lists the CX-50 2.5 S as the base model as the CX-50 2.5 S Select with more equipment now takes this position. Still, the latter had a starting price of $29,425 last year, making the 2024 model $2,250 more expensive. The full 2024 CX-50 pricing is listed below.

Even the base CX-50 now comes with features such as a dual-zone automatic climate system, leather steering wheel and gear shifter, LED interior lighting, and a 10.25-inch center display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Move to the CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Package and you’ll get heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, power boot lit, and an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Mazda brings upgrades to the suspension of the CX-50 installing new dampers for a more comfortable ride on all 2024 CX-50 models. Customers also receive a recalibrated electric power-assist system, which will be equipped on all cars produced from November this year. A total of eight trim levels are offered for the refreshed SUV with the range-topper being the CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus starting at $44,675.

Trim level Price (includes $1,375 destination) CX-50 2.5 S Select $31,675 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred $33,025 CX-50 2.5 S Premium $35,375 CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus $38,875 CX-50 2.5 Turbo $39,375 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition $42,175 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium $42,675 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $44,675

In the powertrain department, Mazda continues to sell the rugged family vehicle with a choice between two engines. The 2.5-liter mill can be had in either a naturally aspirated form with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque or as a turbocharged mill with 256 hp and 320 lb-ft (when running on 93 octane gas). All models are equipped as standard with a six-speed automatic gearbox and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system.