Cupra is readying a revamped Formentor crossover. New spy photos capture it testing at the Nurburgring race track once again, with its front and rear fascias covered in camouflage to hide the mid-cycle styling updates.

The camouflage at the front is more revealing than before. The grille is much better defined, with a big opening in the lower bumper. The photos show the Formentor also getting new, thinner headlights with three triangular LED daytime running lights like those that debuted on the 2024 Tavascan. The crossover looks a tad more aggressive, too.

Gallery: New Cupra Formentor Spy Shots

10 Photos

This Formentor is wearing a lot more camouflage across its rear than the last time we saw it, but it’s unclear why. The underlying sheet metal looks unchanged from the previous spy shots, although maybe Cupra made some tweaks to the taillights that it wanted to hide this time. The crossover sports quad exhaust outlets that are separated by a simple yet sporty-looking diffuser.

We haven’t seen the revamped Formentor’s cabin yet. However, the new exterior spy shots offer a glimpse of the interior, which looks unchanged. There appears to be the same large central infotainment screen with the instrument cluster binnacle hiding the gauges. Cupra could tweak some trim pieces and update the infotainment software, but customers shouldn’t expect a radical redesign when they climb inside the revamped version.

We don’t have details about the powertrain. The current Formentor offers a 306-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-liter plug-in hybrid setup making 241 hp. With this being a mid-cycle refresh, we don’t expect Cupra to make substantial powertrain changes, but the company could surprise us with a few tweaks.

The brand hasn’t announced when it will reveal the redesigned Formentor. Production for the current model started in 2020, so it’s not that old. However, rumors allege that the redesigned crossover will go on sale next spring, so we could see Cupra reveal it later this year or early next.

Cupra is a relatively new performance sub-brand, launching in 2018 under SEAT. The Formentor has become the brand’s best-selling model. It accounted for nearly 64 percent of Cupra’s sales in 2022, racking up 97,600 deliveries. Last year was Cupra’s best for sales since its launch, selling 152,900 vehicles.