The SUV segment may be the hot topic these days but there’s something that will always remain hotter in our minds – it’s, of course, the hot hatch segment. If you are in the market for a vehicle that has a sports car performance combined with the practicality of a good old hatchback, there are plenty of options on the market today. And a new video compares three of the most popular names in the category.

Sam CarLegion on YouTube decided to line the Toyota GR Corolla, Subaru WRX, and Honda Civic Type R on the drag strip and see which one of these small but fast cars is the fastest in a series of different drag races. This isn’t a super scientific battle but in the name of objectivity, all three cars have a manual transmission and are 2023 model year versions. The engines under the hood are very different, though.

The Subaru WRX has the largest mill with a displacement of 2.4 liters. This is a turbocharged flat-four engine good for 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque delivered to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The WRX tips the scales at 3,401 pounds.

The Honda Civic Type R, in turn, has a smaller 2.0-liter unit with a turbocharger. It generates 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels exclusively. The car from Japan weighs 3,190 lbs and has a six-speed manual transmission.

Last but not least, the Toyota GR Corolla has the smallest 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. It has a peak output of 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. In terms of weight, it sits between the other two contenders with a weight of 3,291 lbs.

These are just the dry factory numbers. As you know, many other factors affect the performance of a car in a drag race, including traction and reaction times.