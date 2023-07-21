The McLaren Artura is the automaker's first series production hybrid supercar, debuting in February 2021. It's also the brand's latest art car, wearing a one-off wrap designed by Berlin-based artist Cevin Parker.

Parker, self-taught in contemporary abstract art, created a colorful wrap for the supercar. Underneath the streaks and splashes of pink, yellow, and orange along the side, which help accentuate the Artura's large fender intakes, is a stunning base fade that cascades from pastel purple at the front to a nice yellow at the rear.

Gallery: McLaren Artura Art Car By Cevin Parker

10 Photos

"Parker's extraordinary talent and deep understanding of art have allowed him to create a truly remarkable design that perfectly captures the spirit of the Artura," said Bastian Luehmann, McLaren Automotive's market director for Central Europe.

This is the second Artura art car from the automaker. In March 2022, it introduced a supercar finished in translucent resin pigments that adapted to the light created by Nat Bowen, a British abstract artist.

McLaren introduced the Artura in February 2021. While it packed a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, McLaren also made it a hybrid, installing the "E-Motor" in the transmission housing. The engine alone produces 477 horsepower and 431 pound-feet of torque, with the electric motor adding 84 hp and 166 lb-ft for a combined output of 671 hp and 593 lb-ft of twist.

The car can sprint to 62 miles per hour in just 3.0 seconds and has a 205-mph limited top speed. The 7.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack offers up to 19 miles of pure electric range. The Artura is a plug-in hybrid, charging from empty to 80 percent in two and a half hours. The quick supercar tips the scales at 3,303 pounds, which is reasonable for a hybrid.

The Artura hasn't had the smoothest rollout since its launch. Software and supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic didn't help. And late last year, its newly appointed CEO, Michael Leiters, stopped deliveries to address quality issues. In December, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled 164 Artura's due to a potent fuel leak.

Earlier this month, a report surfaced saying McLaren had informed its dealers that it would have to delay Artura deliveries by about four months on average. The automaker delayed it because of "enhanced testing procedures."

McLaren will showcase the Artura art car throughout the year at events like Art Basel Miami and other similar attractions. Keep an eye out for it, as art cars are one way the auto industry has fun. Several automakers have made such vehicles over the years, including Porsche, which had a giant statue playing with its cars at last year's Art Basel.