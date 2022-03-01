McLaren Automotive has partnered with artist Nat Bowen to create the most colorful Artura to date. The McLaren Artura art car is the first of its kind for the hybrid supercar. It explores the use of Chromology that represents the psychology behind color, as well as themes of "Art" and "Future." The latter is the inspiration for the Artura's name, which makes this creation very fitting.

Nat Bowen is a British abstract artist known for her vibrant and colorful pieces. The Artura art car is part of her first solo exhibition in Dubai, taking place at the ME Dubai hotel until March 31, 2022.

Gallery: McLaren Artura Art Car by Nat Bowen

5 Photos

The exterior of the McLaren Artura art car is bathed in translucent resin pigments that adapt to light. The design reflects and absorbs surroundings, which makes the vehicle become part of the surroundings.

"We are delighted to have collaborated with Nat Bowen to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura featuring her signature multi-layered artwork in the iconic surroundings of the ME Dubai. The exhibition received phenomenal reception from the attending guests and allowed us to successfully engage with the extremely passionate art community in Dubai and the rest of the Middle East region," said, Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive.

The Artura is McLaren's first series-production high-performance hybrid. It's also the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed, and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England. It spearheads McLaren's electrified future, which gets a bit delayed because of the global semiconductor production issues.

Powering the Artura is a combination of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and an "E-Motor" that resides inside the transmission bell housing. Working in concert, the total output is 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 593 pound-feet (804 Newton-meters) of torque.