The Audi RS3 is already getting a makeover. The current model is just a year old, but that hasn’t stopped Audi from redesigning it. New spy photos have captured the Sportback version testing on and around the Nurburgring race track.

The camouflage on the Sportback covers the same elements hidden on the RS3 sedan spotted last October. The coverings conceal a new front fascia with a reshaped grille and bumper. The camo extends to the fenders, which Audi might massage, and to the side skirts that could also get a new look.

The RS3 Sportback hides a new bumper with vertical markers at the back, wearing a tad less camouflage than its four-door sibling. This model sports new taillight graphics, which should migrate to the sedan. The fake rear bumper grille appears gone from the model, giving it a more straightforward shape with round exhaust pipes sticking out.

Our photographers haven’t yet gotten a clear view of the cabin, but it appears Audi is leaving most of it alone. The glimpses we have seen show off a dashboard that looks identical to the one in the current car. However, we most certainly expect the brand to update the software, and it could make other minor tweaks.

Likely to continue powering the RS3 is the current car’s 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five engine, which Audi pairs with its seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. With this refresh, we don’t expect the automaker to upgrade the powertrain significantly, but there could be a more portent version of the engine in development.

The engine currently produces 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, propelling the RS3 to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. The car can reach 155 mph as standard, but buyers can increase that to 180 mph. The redesigned RS3 should deliver similar stats.

It’s unclear when Audi could reveal the model, as the current version went on sale for the 2022 model year. Developing the refresh so close to the initial launch is odd, but it could be several months before an official reveal happens, and Audi then has to put it into production. It could debut later this year or early next, and not enter production until late 2024, arriving for the 2025 model year, which isn’t that far away, but we don’t have an official timeline yet.

The 2023 Audi RS3 sedan, Motor1.com Star Award’s 2022 Best Performance Vehicle winner, starts at $61,195 (price includes the $1,095 destination charge) in the US. The automaker doesn’t offer the Sportback in America. We wouldn’t be shocked if the redesigned model received a slight price bump to match its updated styling.