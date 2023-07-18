In January this year, Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept during the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, previewing its first production electric vehicle. The Japanese brand now moves to transform the concept into a road-legal machine and we have the first spy photos showing a fully camouflaged prototype during hot weather tests in Southern Europe.

We have to admit this is a rather weird disguise we are seeing on this trial vehicle. Suzuki puts a thick layer of black tape to cover the entire exterior of the crossover. However, we are happy to report the overall shape of the production model mimics the concept and there are other similarities between the two, including the lack of traditional rear door handles and that small spoiler at the back.

At this point, we can’t tell much about the headlights. The clusters on the prototype appear to have a more conventional shape compared to the eVX concept’s X-shaped lights. However, the camouflage seems to hide design elements that appear to be similar to the concept’s fascia. The rear end keeps its taillights hidden as well and it will be interesting to see whether the production vehicle will get a LED strip connecting the clusters like the concept.

Suzuki remains tight-lipped about the things that are under the skin of the eVX, though. The concept vehicle had a 60-kilowatt-hour battery for an estimated range of up to 342 miles (550 kilometers) at a single charge but that number was based on India’s MIDC, which is generally more generous than the EPA and WLTP standards. As a side note, Suzuki has an agreement with Inmotive from Canada and is jointly developing a two-speed transmission for electric vehicles that might be used in the production eVX.

We don’t expect to see the final electric crossover before 2025, which means there’s plenty of time for more prototypes to be spied by our photographers. As a final note, another Asian automaker – KG Mobility previously known as SsangYong – also has a crossover wearing the EVX badge.