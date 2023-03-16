Listen to this article

In early February this year, we shared the first spy photos of an upcoming electric vehicle from SsangYong. The South Korean SUV manufacturer now publishes the first fully revealing and official images with the electric off-roader that is wearing the Torres EVX name. Not all the details are known so far but the automaker will tell us everything we want to learn on March 30 during the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show.

At a glance, the electric Torres looks a lot like its combustion-powered sibling, which debuted last June. The side profile is virtually unchanged, but there are major differences at the front. The fascia of the battery-powered model is somewhat sleeker with six LED dots in the middle between the LED lights at the corners of the upper section. The Torres with an ICE, in turn, has a more traditional approach with headlights in place of those LED clusters in the electric model.

Gallery: SsangYong Torres EVX

5 Photos

In a move that’s not quite popular in the automotive industry these days, the interior of the electric Torres is vastly different from the model with a 1.5-liter turbo engine. The large tablet-style display in the middle is replaced by a dual-screen layout, similar in its overall design to what BMW is offering. The console under the center screen is also different and there doesn’t seem to be another display below it for the HVAC system. We don’t get to see the rest of the dashboard but we can see the steering wheel is identical with what look to be physical buttons on its two sides.

Unfortunately, SsangYong – which is soon going to be officially renamed to KG Mobility – doesn’t reveal details about what’s under the skin of the Torres EVX. However, the automaker already has an electric crossover on sale in the form of the Korando e-Motion with a single electric motor on the front axle producing 190 horsepower.

This EV uses a battery pack with a usable capacity of 55.3 kilowatt-hours, giving it up to 211 miles (340 kilometers) of range between two charges measured by the WLTP cycle. Given the Torres EVX’s more rugged appearance and larger dimensions, we won’t be surprised if we see some hardware upgrades and possibly an all-wheel-drive version. We will surely know more on March 30 so stay tuned.