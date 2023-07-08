The Mercedes-AMG GLC is the performance version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, offering more power and aggressive styling. The coupe version of the small SUV combines that performance with sportier fastback styling that makes it look like more of a tall AMG C Class than an SUV. A new version of the GLC Coupe is expected out later this year and has been caught out in the open several times recently.

Recent sightings include spy photos of a camouflaged version of the GLC 43 Coupe near AMG headquarters in January and more recent photos of the GLC 63 Coupe in April wearing scant coverings over the front and rear fascias. That eventually led to several renderings shared by Kolesa.ru and now this video from walkoARTvideos.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

29 Photos

We also had a chance to drive the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class last month and found it "a more likable alternative to the BMW X4 or Audi Q5 Sportback." The regular GLC Coupe uses a 48-volt hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder to produce 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, making it good for 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

The good news is that the new AMG GLC Coupe's powertrain is expected to make 671 horsepower or 286 horsepower more than the current GLC 43, giving it a 0 to 60 mph time in the mid-three-second range. However, while past AMG vehicles relied on larger displacement from a V8 or V6 engine, the new GLC 63 Coupe will share the 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid from the C Class AMG.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will be slightly wider and longer than its predecessor and will feature an AMG-specific grille with a modified front bumper and larger air intakes. The sides will have more pronounced side skirts and an aggressive diffuser with four exhaust pipes in the back. We have yet to get confirmation on its official launch, but we expect it to debut as a 2024 model later this year.

As the high-performance subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, Mercedes-AMG models are more powerful and performance-oriented compared to their counterparts. The flagship model is the Mercedes-AMG GT which is available as both a two-door and four-door coupe.