The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed was unique because the organizers canceled the event on Saturday due to the extremely rainy weather. This gave the racers less opportunity to prepare for the Supercar Shootout on the hill climb. Nothing beat the McMurtry Speirling's record-setting time from last year's, but this year's competition was incredibly close.

This year's fastest vehicles include many race cars, including modern and classic examples, the one-off Subaru GL Family Huckster, and a couple of modern supercars. No matter what flavor of high-performance machines you like, there's something here to enjoy.

Top 10 Fastest Cars Goodwood 2023 Video

Vehicle Driver Time 1. McLaren Solus GT Marvin Kirchöfer 45.34 Seconds 2. Subaru GL Family Huckster Travis Pastrana 46.38 Seconds 3. McLaren-Cosworth M26 Michael Lyons 46.89 Seconds 4. Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Adam Smalley 47.40 Seconds 5. Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Jake Hill 48.18 Seconds 6. Chrysler Viper GTS-R Florent Moulin 49.29 Seconds 7. Rimac Nevera Miroslav Zrncevic Mrgud 49.32 Seconds 8. Ford Puma WRC Adrien Formaux 49.47 Seconds 9. Ferrari 488 Challenge Andrew Morrow 49.88 Seconds 10. Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Olaf Manthey 51.45 Seconds

The McLaren Solus GT was the fastest vehicle this year, sprinting up the hill in 45.34 seconds. It packs a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that makes 829 horsepower and revs to over 10,000 rpm. The car only weighs 2,205 pounds, and the aerodynamic elements can make 2,646 pounds of downforce.

The McLaren didn't beat the Speirling's 39.08-second record from last year. The Solus GT beat the Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance's time of 45.50 seconds in 2022.

Last year, four electric vehicles were among the ten fastest vehicles in the Supercar Shootout: the Speirling, 718 GT4 ePerformance, Ford SuperVan, and First Corner FC1X. The Rimac Nevera was the only one to make the list for 2023. The company is even celebrating the 49.32-second as the best ever for a production-spec EV.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera At Goodwood Hillclimb

8 Photos

McLaren-Cosworth M26 is by far the oldest vehicle on this list and is still faster than far more modern cars. It started competing during the 1976 Formula One season but only raced once that year because the team wanted to develop the vehicle further. James Hunt drove the machine to three first-place finishes in 1977.

A few vehicles returned from last year's Supercar Shootout. Travis Pastrana was back with the Family Huckster. He kicked up a lot of dirt and did some giant slides in the wild wagon. While the run looked spectacular, it was slower than last year at 46.38 seconds versus 46.2 seconds in 2022.

Florent Moulin was back driving a Chrylser (Dodge) Viper GTS-R endurance racer, but this car had a different nose and livery than last year. He ran up the course in 49.29 seconds this time versus 48.96 seconds in 2022.

Similarly, Adam Smalley drove a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup this year but with a different livery than last time. He clocked 47.40 seconds, which was almost identical to the 47.44-second run in 2022.

Tell us which run is your favorite from this year.