Having ended production of the Fiesta a few days ago, Ford wants to draw your attention toward the Puma, its crossover sibling. Big changes are planned for the subcompact model as a mid-cycle facelift scheduled to arrive in 2024 will coincide with the launch of a fully electric version. The EV will use the ICE model's bones rather than riding on a dedicated platform as it's the case with the Explorer based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture.

After the spicy Puma ST was caught by car paparazzi about a month ago, a fresh batch of images gives us the opportunity to check out the regular model. It's wearing a surprisingly large amount of camouflage for only a mid-cycle facelift. Despite the bulky disguise, it's easy to see the Blue Oval now sits on the grille that appears to have a different pattern. The lower intake also seems to have a slightly modified look and is integrated into a restyled bumper with a cleaner design by eliminating the separate fog lights.

2024 Ford Puma facelift spy photos

10 Photos

The partially exposed headlights hint at a new design with fresh LED daytime running lights. With this being only a mid-cycle facelift, we're expecting the side profile to be virtually carried over from the existing model. At the back, Ford didn't bother to hide the taillights, but that's probably because this prototype has the current setup. Those chunky red reflectors seem to be in the same spot on what looks like a bumper borrowed from the Puma on sale today.

Look underneath the bumper and you can see the muffler, therefore revealing this test vehicle had a combustion engine. Although clear spy shots of the interior are not available in this set, we can spot a new digital instrument cluster no longer integrated into the dashboard. The prototype in question had a right-hand-drive layout, despite being caught in Germany wearing local license plates.

Zoom in and you'll notice the central air vents now reside on the upper part of the dashboard where the tablet-like touchscreen used to be. It can only mean the infotainment has been moved lower. Logic tells us the hardware and software have been revised to run on the latest SYNC4 version.

The conventionally powered Puma will stick to the usual mild-hybrid EcoBoost engines. We're wondering whether Ford will continue to sell the subcompact crossover with the four-cylinder, 1.5-liter EcoBlue. Diesels are gradually being phased out in small cars sold in Europe due to increasingly stricter emissions regulations. Depending on the engine, there should be six-speed manual and seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

As for the electric Puma, it will borrow the hardware from the E-Transit Courier van. Ford's belated answer to the Peugeot E-2008 could have around 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) provided it'll use the exact same e-motor as the workhorse. The Dearborn-based automaker hasn't mentioned the battery size, but we do know the van supports DC charging at up to 100 kW, in which case it takes 10 minutes to add 54 miles (87 kilometers) of range.

The ICE and EV versions of the Puma facelift will be assembled in Craiova, Romania together with the E-Transit Courier.