Ford of Europe would like to remind you all that the future is indeed electric. No fewer than three passenger EVs are due to land on the Old Continent by 2024 to join the already available Mustang Mach-E. In an announcement made today about its electric ambitions, the Blue Oval revealed plans for a zero-emissions Puma to be launched together with a "Medium-size Crossover" and a "Sport Crossover."

Leading the way will be the midsize model due to be unveiled this year before going on sale in 2023. It's going to be assembled at Ford of Europe's home in Cologne, Germany and promises to deliver 500 kilometers (311 miles) of range on a single charge. We're assuming the number is based on the WLTP test cycle. It'll probably be Ford's equivalent of the Volkswagen ID.4 by borrowing the MEB platform.

The "Sport Crossover" seems rather mysterious unless it's a performance version of the midsize vehicle. If that's the case, it could be a coupe-styled derivative with dual motors, all-wheel drive, and around 300 horsepower. If all of this sounds familiar, that's because Ford could be planning its own ID.5 GTX, but nothing is official at this point. We do know it will also be built in Cologne from 2024, which could be another clue the two EVs are heavily related.

As for the Puma without a combustion engine, it’s going to be assembled in Craiova, Romania where the subcompact crossover is currently built. The EV is set to arrive in 2024 to complement the mild-hybrid versions of the regular Puma. Interestingly, the company mentions its Turkish arm Ford Otosan "will assume ownership of the Craiova plant and manufacturing business." In other words, Ford Turkey will effectively be in charge of the plant located in southern Romania where Oltcit and Daewoo used to make cars.

On the commercial side of the business, Ford of Europe will have the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, Transit Custom, Tourneo Custom, and E-Transit all available as EVs by 2024. Two years later, the company aims to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles per year in the region. The next-gen Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier with combustion engines will be manufactured in Craiova from 2023, with their electric counterparts due a year later.

Meanwhile, a battery assembly facility will be up and running in Turkey by 2024 as part of a $2 billion investment in electrifying its European portfolio.