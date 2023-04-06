Listen to this article

Ford has revealed the all-new 2023 E-Transit Courier, its smallest electric commercial vehicle, which will be available in Europe starting next year.

Compared to its internal combustion-engined predecessor, the new battery-powered compact van is bigger in every metric, including the load capacity. Now, the width between the rear arches measures 48 inches (1,220 millimeters), allowing the E-Transit Courier to fit two Euro pallets for the first time.

Additionally, the total cargo volume measures 102.4 cubic feet (2.9 cubic meters), equating to a 25 percent increase over the outgoing model, while the maximum payload is 1,543 pounds (700 kilograms) and the maximum towing weight is 1,653 lbs (750 kg).

Gallery: 2023 Ford E-Transit Courier

15 Photos

An interesting feature of the new Ford E-Transit Courier is the load-through bulkhead feature, which allows drivers to carry long items like pipes or planks that are over 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) long, although the official press release doesn’t mention the maximum length.

Inside, the compact electric van comes with a so-called digiboard instrument panel that's made up of a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch center touchscreen running Ford's latest Sync 4 system. Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard, as is the built-in modem that enables wireless software updates and always-on connectivity with the Ford Pro ecosystem.

There's also a suite of advanced driver assistance systems as standard, although the release doesn't mention what's included, and customers can opt for an optional bundle that comes with Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Stop & Go, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, Intersection Assist, and Reverse Brake Assist.

The squircle steering wheel is designed to improve leg room and visibility for the driver, and Ford has partnered with the vehicle security experts at TVL to offer factory-fit lock packs for the small van, which include secondary hook locks to try and stop peel-and-steal attacks and auto-locking for the sliding side door.

As an optional extra, Ford offers an Office Pack that includes a foldaway flat work surface and lighting which can be used as a sort of mobile desk, similar to the F-150 Lightning's Work Surface.

The all-new 2023 Ford E-Transit Courier is set in motion by a 100-kilowatt front-mounted electric motor that draws power from a yet-to-be-detailed battery pack. Charging can be done via a DC fast charger at up to 100 kW, which can add 54 miles (87 kilometers) of range in 10 minutes, but Ford reckons the small electric van will be mostly charged at home via a wall charger.

Using an 11-kW AC domestic charger, the battery can be fully replenished in 5.7 hours, and charging can be scheduled via the in-vehicle touchscreen or depot software to take advantage of cheaper overnight energy prices. One year of complimentary access to the BlueOval Charge Network, which should include around 500,000 public chargers by 2024, is also included.

The capacity of the battery, driving range, and energy consumption haven't been revealed by the blue oval company, which says that more details will be published closer to the vehicle’s sales debut.

The all-new Ford Transit Courier will first be available with a range of gasoline and diesel engines starting this year, with the all-electric E-Transit Courier following in 2024. The small commercial vehicle will be offered in both van and double-cab-in-van body styles.

All models will be built in Craiova, Romania, by Ford Otosan, at the same factory where the small Ford Puma crossover is manufactured.