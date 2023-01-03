Listen to this article

Automobili Amos debuted its Lancia Delta Futurista restomod in 2018 with plans to build just 20 examples of the updated take on the classic hot hatch. It built the final regular example in 2022 before transitioning to the competition-inspired Safarista variant. Four of these special cars managed to come to the US, and Larry Chen got to take a ride in one.

Joel, the Delta Futurista's owner, is also among the recent purchasers of the Lime Rock Park racing circuit. His car is a vibrant shade of blue with gold-colored wheels. Inside, there's light brown upholstery for the seats and black Alcantara for the redesigned dashboard.

Gallery: Lancia Delta Futurista

The Delta Futurista is based on an original donor car so it legally remains a Lancia for importation into the United States. Automobili Amos makes extensive changes to the vehicle, like revising the body to remove the rear doors. The bumper, hood, front fascia, and rear hatch section are now carbon fiber. These measures help keep the weight down to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms).

The Delta Futurista retains the stock 2.0-liter engine block but with overhauled internals and a bigger turbo. The Motec engine management lets the driver select 250-horsepower (186 kilowatts) or 300-hp (224-kW) outputs. For comparison, the final run of Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II models made 212 hp (158 kW) in 1993.

The five-speed manual gearbox receives upgrades to handle the extra power. The differentials also receive attention.

According to Joel, the Delta Futurista drives like a dream on the road. The modest power output means he can wring out the revs without fear of hitting speeds that could result in an immediate trip to the slammer. The two-mode dampers have soft or stiff settings for fitting the asphalt's condition. Despite being among Lime Rock's ownership group, he hasn't exercised the hot hatch on the track yet.