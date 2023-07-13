In addition to automobiles and motorcycles, Honda makes a variety of all-terrain vehicles and power equipment. Its products are highly regarded and supported by a loyal customer fanbase that includes more than a few people with Honda logo tattoos. However, if you have an aversion to getting inked or just want something more subtle, Japan's U-Treasure has just the thing in the form of a Honda wedding band.

It's just the thing to show your commitment to your spouse and your favorite car. Made of platinum, the same material used in catalytic converters, think of it as a catalyst for the passion shared with your dearly beloved and all things Honda. The rings feature a simple solitary band with one of 12 designs engraved inside. The options include several Honda and H logos, one for the Honda Prelude, the Beat, a DOHC VTEC logo, and one for the Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type R.

Gallery: Honda Wedding Rings

5 Photos

In addition to the logo, you can have the rings inscribed with other information, including your wedding date, name, or initials. The catch is the inscription can't contain your work title, nickname, or character name, which means Sir Mix-a-Lot will have to go by Anthony Ray if he picks one out for his Honda-driving fiance. Additionally, you're limited to eight characters, so "Baby Got Back" won't fit.

While not made by Honda, the rings are officially licensed by the company. That alone should get your heart racing like an Acura NSX winding up to its redline. Prices start at 132,000 yen or the low, low price of $943.65 at current exchange rates. The website does not mention if payment plans are available; however, it does say that shipping takes six weeks, which means you'll need to plan ahead if you want to order a set.

Honda is not the first auto manufacturer to license its name on a jewelry item. Recently, Aston Martin collaborated with Girard-Perregaux on a Laureato Green Ceramic watch, and Land Rover teamed with Bramford for a limited edition timepiece.